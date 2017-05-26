

CTV Ottawa





An epic journey is set to unfold as crews prepare the Canada C3 Expedition Icebreaker ship to set sail in less than a week. On June 1st the ship will leave Toronto and travel Canada’s entire coastline to Vancouver.

Expedition leader, Geoff Green, says it will offer Canadians an experience much richer than ever imagined.

“There will be four key themes - Education and the environment, youth, diversity and inclusion, and then reconciliation.”

The ship is in Prescott currently being prepared for the voyage. It is expected to be relocated to Toronto in the next few days where it will sit until the first.

Throughout the journey there will be opportunity to see the ship and meet those on board. More information is available here – including an interactive map.