The Canadian Tire Centre is a busy spot right now as crews get set for the 2017 Juno Awards.

"This is a live TV show, with a live concert that features 12 artists," says Allan Reid, President & CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and the 2017 Juno Awards.

"They're not playing to track, they are actually performing, so it is a massive list for the production team."

That list includes:

41 million pixels of video LED panels

25,000 feet of video cable

450 microphones

210 speakers

13,000 hours of work

Then there are the stages.

"We have five different stages...a main stage and various satellite stages," says 2017 Juno Awards Executive Producer Lindsay Cox.

"What's been really great is when we talk to the artists, they look at our design and they pick where they want to be, how they want to perform it and how they want to showcase their piece of music."

Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Arkells and many more will be performing on Sunday night. So too will host Bryan Adams, who, along with co-host Russel Peters, might have a few tricks up his sleeve.

"It's a live TV show, there's always surprises," says Reid. "Some we want, some we don't...but this is the first time that Bryan Adams has ever hosted an award show. He and Russel are going to cook up a few things."

You can watch the 2017 Juno Awards on CTV on Sunday, April 2nd at 6:30. Tickets are also available here.