Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson is the team's nominee for this year's Bill Masterton Trophy.

The trophy is given annually to one NHL player for exemplifying perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Anderson's wife Nicholle was diagnosed with a rare throat cancer in October. He briefly left the club before returning to post a shutout in Edmonton Oct. 30.

He left the team again in early December to be with Nicholle during her treatment in New York, returning after the all-star break.

Through it all, Anderson has posted a .927 save percentage, the second-best of his career. He played his 500th career NHL game on Saturday in Montreal, and set the franchise record for wins with his 147th as a Senator earlier this month.

Each NHL team's Masterton nominee is selected by their local chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.