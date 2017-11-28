

CTV Ottawa





A Navan couple says they are devastated and angry after their pet pot-bellied pigs were shot dead on their property, within metres of their front door.

The pigs, named Pickles and Rosie, were a big part of the couple's life, even taking part in their wedding party earlier in the fall. They say the pigs were playful and popular with children of their friends and families, who would often drop by to visit the two animals.

Matthew Nooyen and Lianne Guilbeault were at their respective jobs about three weeks ago, on Nov. 8, when Lianne got a call from a neighbour down the road.

The call went to voice mail. In the message, her neighbour asked Lianne for permission to shoot what he believed to be two wild boars on her property.

Wild boars are considered an invasive species, and can be harmful to humans or pets, and can spread disease.

“I called back about 20 minutes later and left him a voice mail as he did not answer,” explained Guilbeault. “(Saying) do not shoot, they are our pet pot-bellied pigs Pickles and Rosie, they most likely got out of their pig pen, please do not shoot, you do not have permission.”

Guilbeault then sent her neighbour a Facebook message also telling him not to shoot the pigs on her property, before calling her husband Matt, asking him to go home and check things out.

When he arrived home, he says there were two men and two vehicles in his driveway. The men told him they were waiting to hear back from his wife about shooting wild boars on their property.

“I said she tried calling back, and that’s when they say, ‘my phone must be in the car,’” said Nooyen. “I said by the way, where are the pigs? They point out behind the cover all building.”

Nooyen searched the property for his pet pigs and called for them. They did not come as the normally would. Nooyen says he knew something was wrong.

He spoke with his wife about his encounter with the two men, one of whom was their neighbour, and the missing pigs.

She eventually spoke with her neighbour, who admitted to killing the pigs before realizing they were family pets.The couple says the news was shattering.

“(I was) shaking, crying, screaming, not understanding why, I don’t even know how I made it home, my husband was the same way, as soon as I called him, he was crying, screaming, this was my husband’s childhood dream, to have pet pigs,” Guilbeault said.

“I miss them every day, and I can honestly say I haven't been myself since this happened,” Nooyen said.

CTV Ottawa spoke with the neighbor responsible for shooting and killed the pigs. He says he is devastated by the outcome of his actions, deeply regrets what he did and wishes he could take it back. He says he believed he was doing a good thing by putting down two wild boars he believed may be harmful in the area.

He also says a friend, the man who was with him at the time of the shooting, had spotted what he thought were two wild boars in the same area on a different street about ten days before.

The man, who did not want to appear on camera or reveal his identity, says he was an emotional wreck after discovering that he had killed the couple's pet pigs, and not wild boars as he had first thought.

He says he realized his mistake when he saw the pig pen in the backyard, but at that point, it was too late. He also admits to initially lying to Guilbeault about the incident, but says he came clean when she asked him if any shots were fired on her property.

He says he offered to compensate the couple $1,000 for his mistake, but they countered and in a legal letter asked for $12,000, saying they would go public and pursue legal action if the neighbour did not comply.

He refused those terms, and says he felt the couple was being unreasonable.

The couple is no longer pursuing legal action and they say they want hunters to know what happened to their pet pigs was wrong.

The pigs, which the couple had had for about eight months, are now buried in the couple's yard. Standing by the grave markers, they recalled how Rosie and Pickles enjoyed their food, especially mango, and belly rubs from Nooyen.

The Ottawa police investigated the incident and say they have now closed the case without laying any charges.

The Ministry of Natural Resources is also investigating. A spokesperson for the ministry said it is a violation of provincial hunting rules to hunt on private property.

The Ministry said while there have been reports of wild boar in Eastern Ontario, they are not common.

The hunter's gun, which he says was passed down from his late grandfather, has been confiscated as the investigation continues.

Nooyen and Guilbeault say the killing of their beloved pets has left a hole in their lives, and they hope to help clarify hunting rules for others.

"“Trespassing is illegal," Guilbeault said. "Trespassing is not OK.”