An Ottawa councillor concerned with the apparent rise of overdoses in Kanata is spearheading a public meeting on the topic.

Kanata South Councillor Allan Hubley started organizing the public information session after learning about the tragic overdose death of 14-year-old Chloe Kotvall. Hubley says he is aware of at least eight recent overdoses in his neighbourhood and wants to help raise awareness about the growing crisis.

"Ottawa Public health will be leading it. Ottawa Police, different services and treatment centres, youth services bureau will be present and CHEO," he said. "Whatever information that can help parents be more informed about this issue so they can have a more informed discussion with their children."

Hubley says the goal of this public meeting is to give parents and residents a chance to learn about the resources available and to ask stakeholders questions. The meeting will be a mix of questions and answers, as well as informal speeches and information booths. The event is happening at the Kanata Recreation Centre on Monday, February 27th beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Hubley's meeting comes as Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and other big city mayors press the federal government for help battling the opioid crisis. Watson says municipalities cannot fight this battle alone.

"We are looking to see what resources the federal government can bring to the table because obviously we are incurring costs in terms of the kits (Naloxone kits) and to our paramedic system and so on," Watson says.

Watson brought up the idea at a teleconference with the federal public safety minister and the federal health minister Friday afternoon.