The new operator of the Rideau Carleton Raceway is hoping to hit the jackpot with more gaming tables.

Hard Rock International, which took over operations of the Raceway, is seeking permission to add 14 new gaming tables.

The group has asked the Committee of Adjustment for approval and bypassed council, which Councillor Diane Deans says is “sneaky.”

“We were really clear that the maximum was 21 and that should there be any expansion of gaming that there were a lot of hoops that they would have to go through including looking at transportation and traffic and impacts on local communities and health impacts. None of that work had been done,” Deans says.

Hard Rock’s application says there will be no external changes to the building or landscape.

In September council voted to allow 21 gaming tables as part of a $320M redevelopment that includes a hotel.

In a statement, Hard Rock International writes:

“In accordance with the regulations mandated by both the OLG and the city, Hard Rock International is seeking approval on each one of Hard Rock Casino Ottawa's three phases, as announced in May when the brand was awarded the bid. Phase One requires 35 tables, and as such, the brand is seeking a minor variance of 14 additional tables, allowing Hard Rock to meet its financial obligations to the OLG. All efforts for Hard Rock Casino Ottawa are public and transparent, ensuring alignment with city procedures and OLG requirements”.