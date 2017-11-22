It was an emotional vote at Ottawa City Council on Wednesday.

Council was tasked with voting on the controversial plans to move the Salvation Army from the ByWard Market to Montreal Road.

The motion passed with a total of 16 to 7 in favour of the move. Those councillors voting nay included: Tobi Nussbaum, Mathieu Fleury, Riley Brockington, Diane Deans, Catherine McKenney, David Chernushenko and Jeff Leiper.

During the roll call, members of the crowd could be heard shouting their disapproval.

A marathon of meetings last week saw over 150 people share their thoughts on the proposal and after Wednesday's decision at least one group is looking to appeal.

Drew Dobson of SOS Vanier said that he wasn't surprised but incredibly disappointed with the Salvation Army and let them know it.

"I said you didn't win. By ignoring the community and not consulting with the community and by being a bully quite frankly, you here lost today."

Dobson says his group will likely appeal the matter to the Ontario Municipal Board.