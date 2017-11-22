

Newstalk 580 CFRA





It was an emotional vote at Ottawa City Council on Wednesday.

Council was tasked with voting on the controversial plans to move the Salvation Army from the ByWard Market to Montreal Road.

The motion passed with a total of 16 to 7 in favour of the move. Those councillors voting nay included: Tobi Nussbaum, Mathieu Fleury, Riley Brockington, Diane Deans, Catherine McKenney, David Chernushenko and Jeff Leiper.

During the roll call, members of the crowd could be heard shouting their disapproval.

A marathon of meetings last week saw over 150 people share their thoughts on the proposal and after Wednesday's decision at least one group is looking to appeal.

Drew Dobson of SOS Vanier said that he wasn't surprised but incredibly disappointed with the Salvation Army and let them know it.

"I said you didn't win. By ignoring the community and not consulting with the community and by being a bully quite frankly, you here lost today."

Dobson says his group will likely appeal the matter to the Ontario Municipal Board.

Staff says there are only 12 shelters in Vanier according to city bylaws. Says other facilities are categorized as group homes etc. Crowd laughs. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

Staff says shelters are not currently prohibited on traditional main streets. @ctvottawa — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

On average, 3 calls per year per client at Salvation Army's George street shelter. Fleury says proposed new location will see an increase of about 1,000 calls — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

Staff say there is a possibility for ambulance or fire station to be built at proposed site without changing how new Montreal Road facility is zoned — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@chernushenko says he's voting against SA motion. He says there are too many conflicting opinions from experts and community. "this came about in the wrong way and we shouldn't be the bad guy" — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@cmckenney says this might be one of the most difficult council decisions. Says she supports shelters & services they provide but says SA facility is too big; fears people will stay there long term and not get out. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@cmckenney says shelters should be short term to help people get back on their feet and into more permanent housing. SA proposal, she says, just doesn't fit the needs of our community — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@JLeiper is up. He says nobody can be instructed on how to vote, they can only be advised. He's voting no because density is too great; no sufficient case made a shelter should be built on a Main Street; decision made within too narrow a framework — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

"Residents can only come away from this confused," Leiper says public deserves better, more respect and more caring. @JLeiper is a no — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

Mark Taylor says there is a need for emergency shelter beds, in a "positive space" that helps people get into housing. He says there are a lot of positives in SA's proposal. Says it would be "naive and short sighted" to deny this build. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@KeithEgli says this has been one of most difficult decisions put before council this term. Everyone has respect for the fact ottawa has a homeless problem, but says we need a "continuum" of care. This proposal will help, he says. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@KeithEgli says SA isn't just moving George street facility, it's building a multifaceted facility that will help a wide variety of people. "Depth of current site provides opportunity to do something different" — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@tobi_nussbaum is on the no side of this debate. He says proposal does not meet guidelines to change zoning bylaws and official planning plan. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@dianedeans says ottawa needs shelters and a well built shelter is essential. He says this debate has been frustrating because citizens/clients should be at the forefront of this debate "we can do better...it's sickened me" — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@dianedeans says this has "been a complete failure of process. There are no winners today. SA may win the vote but have they won the community? No... we can do better" — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@dianedeans says she's been up all night thinking about this. She's joining the no side. She says "there are no winners. this is a failure of leadership" — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@MathieuFleury says there is a serious risk of institutionalizing people. He says nobody speaking in favour of the proposal could say why a shelter on a Main Street is the best idea — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@JimWatsonOttawa says it's clear this is an emotional topic. He says all the input helps city staff and councillors make informed decisions. @ctvottawa — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

.@JimWatsonOttawa says he supports housing first and says this proposal moves city in right direction. He says having services in one spot will help the most vulnerable citizens access the services they need — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

Watson says vote has to be about planning and zoning, not about social services. Watson says he supports staff's recommendation based on planning principles. He says it's an improvement over motel that is currently on Montreal Road — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

Watson urging city council to approve the SA's proposed build on Montreal Road @ctvottawa — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017

Breaking: Motion to build a new $50 million, 350 bed Salvation Army facility on Montreal Road has passed city council 16-7. @ctvottawa — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 22, 2017