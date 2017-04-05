

CTV Ottawa





Paid parking won’t be coming to Westboro anytime soon.

The city’s transportation committee met Wednesday morning to discuss the criteria for implementing paid parking in the area of Westboro and Wellington West.

Parking woes have plagued the main street through Westboro and Wellington West. Many argue paid parking would create consistency with other business districts in the city.

Andre Schad runs a clothing store in the ByWard Market. Schad says it is extremely unfair to treat Westboro and Wellington West differently.

“They are a commercial core, they have a lot of retail there,” He says. “They have more boutique retails than anywhere else in the city. Why are they getting a free ride why we are shouldering the heavy weight is beyond me and beyond the people in ByWard.”

But the Wellington West B.I.A. and three local community associations oppose paid parking.

Councillor Fleury presented a motion to override the veto in order to implement paid parking in in the area as soon as possible.

But in the end, the committee voted to review the city’s parking rules. This means it could be years before the area sees paid parking.