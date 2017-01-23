

A federal prisoner convicted of sexual assault and kidnapping has escaped from a corrections facility in Kingston.

David Maracle, 51, is said to have left the Henry Trail Community Correctional Facility in Kingston, Ont., on foot at about 8 p.m. Sunday. The facility is on the grounds of Collins Bay Institution on Bath Road.

Kingston Police say Maracle has an extensive criminal history with convictions including possession of a weapon, break and enter, assault, kidnapping, and sexual assaults, and overcome resistance choking.

He is described as a First Nations man with short dark hair, standing five feet and ten inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing green and grey cargo pants, a white T-shirt, and a dark sweater or jacket.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.