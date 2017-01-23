Convicted sex offender escapes from facility in Kingston
Police are searching for David Maracle, 51, who escaped from a corrections facility in Kingston Sunday evening.
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 12:13AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 12:14PM EST
A federal prisoner convicted of sexual assault and kidnapping has escaped from a corrections facility in Kingston.
David Maracle, 51, is said to have left the Henry Trail Community Correctional Facility in Kingston, Ont., on foot at about 8 p.m. Sunday. The facility is on the grounds of Collins Bay Institution on Bath Road.
Kingston Police say Maracle has an extensive criminal history with convictions including possession of a weapon, break and enter, assault, kidnapping, and sexual assaults, and overcome resistance choking.
He is described as a First Nations man with short dark hair, standing five feet and ten inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing green and grey cargo pants, a white T-shirt, and a dark sweater or jacket.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
