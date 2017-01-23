Convicted sex offender arrested in Cornwall
Police are searching for David Maracle, 51, who escaped from a corrections facility in Kingston Sunday evening.
Published Monday, January 23, 2017
Last Updated Thursday, January 26, 2017
Cornwall police confirm a federal prisoner convicted of sexual assault and kidnapping has been arrested in Cornwall.
51-year old David Maracle escaped from a corrections facility in Kingston on Sunday.
Sgt. Robin McIntosh of the Cornwall police force tells CTV Ottawa, Maracle was arrested without incident at the Cornwall Square Mall about 8pm Thursday evening.
He was picked up after someone phoned police alerting officers to a man matching Maracle's description in the common area of the mall.
Maracle is said to have left the Henry Trail Community Correctional Facility in Kingston, Ont., on foot at about 8 p.m. Sunday. The facility is on the grounds of Collins Bay Institution on Bath Road.
Kingston Police say Maracle has an extensive criminal history with convictions including possession of a weapon, break and enter, assault, kidnapping, and sexual assaults, and overcome resistance choking.
