There is one month to go until the biggest Canada Day party takes place right here in the capital. While the focus is supposed to be the show on Parliament Hill, construction in the capital is stealing the spotlight.

Right next to Parliament Hill West Block is currently being remodeled. On July 1st, the tower cranes and the construction fencing will remain in place, according to officials in the Public Works and Government Services Department.

Postal Station B, at the corner of Elgin and Sparks Street, will also remain under construction. Officials did cover the building with a tarp designed for Canada’s 150th, and the tarp will remain in place for Canada Day.

The construction taking place at the front of the National Arts Centre on Elgin Street is expected to be cleared. The LED digital performance that will eventually come through the new glass windows in the front of the building will not be ready for Canada Day. Carl Martin, a spokesperson at the NAC said that was never part of the plan.

“As of July first, all of the hoarding you see here will be gone, and the main level will be open to the public,” Martin said. “The NAC was also designed in three phases. Some other parts of the atrium will be open in October as the season gets underway.”

Martin said there will be a grand opening at the NAC on Canada Day at 2p.m. Member of the public are invited to come see a ribbon cutting, as well as check out the new space. Shows are scheduled to take place that day at 4p.m. and 8p.m.

Then there is the work taking place on Rideau Street. Originally the plan was to have Rideau restored on Canada Day, but the sinkhole has delayed crews. At this point, the word in that the St. will not be completed cleared from construction.