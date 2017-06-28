

CTV Ottawa





For many people, gang violence is something they only see on the news.

For others, it’s something they have to live with.

“There were guns going off,” says Roberta Della-Picca. “Machete fights. A lot of turf wars.”

The mother of two is talking about her experiences living in a west Ottawa neighbourhood she describes as “gang central.” She says within hours of moving in her sons were approached to sell crack.

Now she has become an advocate for preventing street crime and gang violence. On Wednesday she was one of dozens of community leaders and concerned citizens taking part in a community forum to address the problem.

It was organized by Crime Prevention Ottawa, which is looking to update and refresh its 4-year-old Ottawa Gang Strategy.

And who better to ask than people who have experienced it first-hand.

“These people here are seeing, they’re living, they have experiences around the violence that’s taking place in some of those communities,” says Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau.

Bordeleau says violent street crime is in the rise, not just in Ottawa but in general. It’s not necessarily because gang activity is increasing, but the impulse to escalate a confrontation is. “We’re seeing young men resort to violence much quicker and access weapons of opportunity much quicker as well,” says Bordeleau.

The organizer of the forum admits there are no easy answers to the problem. “The violence is very disorganized,” says Nancy Worsfold, Executive Director of Crime Prevention Ottawa. ”It seems very implusive. It makes no sense.”

So what can a group of concerned citizens do?

Both Worsfold and Bordeleau say they’ve already done the first part, simply by showing up. In doing so they recognize that gang violence won’t be solved by policing alone. It’s a community problem that needs community solutions.

Roberta Della-Picca has one idea. She says many of these young men come from fatherless homes. She feels they need more positive male role models. "It's amazing when you see leaders come up, natural leaders coming up through the community, how the young men flock to them.”