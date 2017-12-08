

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say since Monday six pedestrians have been hit by vehicles this week, along with four cyclists.

This includes a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at Kent and Queen Streets on Friday morning around 10:30a.m.

A man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, is in hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a commercial vehicle. Paramedics say he suffered life-threatening head injuries and was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre.

Police say the man was walking in the area when a pickup truck turning onto Queen St. from Kent St. hit him.

The Collision Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances surrounding the collision, including who had the right of way.

People who work in the area say they often see both drivers and pedestrians breaking the law at this busy intersection.

“I’m surprised it’s taken this long to happen, people run to beat the light, the flashing, or the cars go on the yellow lights or even on the red,” said Lynn Leblanc.

Following multiple collisions involving pedestrians this week - police are reminding both drivers and pedestrians to remain vigilant.

“You’ve got to be extra careful down here, take those extra seconds to look at your blind spots, keep those phones down, not that I am saying that’s what happened here, but it’s the coffees in your hands, it’s all those distractions,” said Sgt. Fernando Vieira.

The investigation is ongoing.