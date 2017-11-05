

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The president of the Algonquin College Students' Association says renewed talks between the union representing striking college faculty and college management bring little comfort to students now that their school years are in jeopardy.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and the College Employer Council failed to reach an agreement before the Oct. 16 strike deadline, sending faculty to the picket lines and forcing students out of their classrooms. It was announced on Wednesday both sides would get back to the bargaining table for the first time since the strike began.

"Students are ticked off and rightfully so at this point," Students' Association President Victoria Ventura tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Newsfeed.

Ventura says students have been told very little about whether they'll be able to finish their years on time or what their Christmas breaks will look like, affecting students' travel plans.

"The plan that exists kind of changes every day and it's still not even 100 per cent finalized," she said. "Originally [the Christmas break] is three weeks long but all that's been guaranteed is that we'll get the week between Christmas and New Year's."

Last week, Algonquin College president Cheryl Jensen said the fall semester may have to be extended if the faculty strike goes on any longer.