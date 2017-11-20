

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Closing arguments will be presented today at the Basil Borutski murder trial.

Borutski is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the September, 2015 deaths of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam in the Ottawa Valley.

The Crown will make its closing argument today at the Elgin Street Courthouse. Borutski will be given an opportunity to make a closing statement before the case is handed to the jury.

Borutski, who is representing himself at the trial, made no arguments and did not testify during the trial. He did not enter a plea when the trial began.

The Crown called 45 witnesses during 17 days of testimony.

During the trial, the jury heard Borutski confess to the killings in a lengthy interview with OPP investigators. Video of the police interview was released to the public after the jury watched it over three days.

“I killed them because they were not innocent,” Borutski told Detective Sergeant Caley O’Neill.