Clarke MacArthur returning to Senators lineup
Clarke MacArthur is making a surprise return to the Senators lineup Tuesday night.
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 5:18PM EDT
Clarke MacArthur is returning to the Ottawa Senators lineup.
Senators general manager Pierre Dorion made the surprise announcement late Tuesday afternoon that MacArthur will suit up against the Detroit Red Wings.
MacArthur hasn't played since October 2015 because of post-concussion syndrome.
Dorion said multiple doctors have cleared him to play.
MacArthur was shut down for the season earlier this year after failing a baseline concussion test, but he continued to work his way back. He passed another baseline test a week ago.
