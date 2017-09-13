

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The final music festival of summer in Ottawa kicks-off today.

CityFolk Festival runs Wednesday to Sunday at Lansdowne. 39 acts are scheduled to perform during the five day festival.

The festival begins tonight with performances by Ruth B, Post Malone and Allan Rayman.

Other acts scheduled to perform during CityFolk Festival include The Wilderness, The Suitcase Junkett, Amanda Marshall, The Philosopher Kings, Danielle Allard, Nefe, Scott Helman and Tank and the Bangas.

Tickets are available at CityFolkFestival.com