

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





As expected, Ottawa's draft budget for 2018 keeps the mayor's promise of a 2 per cent tax cap.

Homeowners in the urbans areas should expect an increase of about $75, while those living in rural areas will see about $60 extra on their tax bill.

The spending blueprint includes more money for infrastructure.

The budget pledges $12.6 million for roads, paths, sidewalks and an extra $400,000 for pothole repairs.

You can expect to pay about 25 cents more for recreation fees - like swimming or skating - at city facilities.

There are plans to put more money into snow removal and social housing as well.