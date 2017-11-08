City tables 2018 draft budget
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 3:43AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 8, 2017 5:06PM EST
As expected, Ottawa's draft budget for 2018 keeps the mayor's promise of a 2 per cent tax cap.
Homeowners in the urbans areas should expect an increase of about $75, while those living in rural areas will see about $60 extra on their tax bill.
The spending blueprint includes more money for infrastructure.
The budget pledges $12.6 million for roads, paths, sidewalks and an extra $400,000 for pothole repairs.
You can expect to pay about 25 cents more for recreation fees - like swimming or skating - at city facilities.
There are plans to put more money into snow removal and social housing as well.