A draft report prepared by the city’s planning department recommends councilors approve the Salvation Army’s proposed Vanier shelter.

The report, which has yet to be released, concludes that the $50 million, 350 bed facility should be approved by the city’s planning committee and ultimately by city council.

Local councilor Mathieu Fleury says he is “livid” and will fight what he calls a report “riddled with errors.”

"there are a lot of elements that are false in what they are proposing and it is problematic to bring this forward," Fleury said.

The councillor says he has a number of issues with the draft report, including what he calls "a simplistic analysis" of the issues at hand as an under-estimation of the number of formal complaints filed against the idea.

"It's a real dissapointment," he said. "To me it needs to be more substantial and more detailed and the numbers need to be more accurate relating to petitions and public comments."

The founder of the community group Vanier SOS says the report’s recommendation shows how little staff paid attention to the community’s input.

“My hope is that the politicians on the planning committee will let logic prevail,” said Drew Dobson, a local business owner and founder of Vanier SOS. “We are at a tipping point. The glass is half full and if we add any more it will spill over. There is no way to absorb any other social services.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army told CTV News the organization is looking forward to seeing the final report tabled at committee.

"The Salvation Army is encouraged by what has been reported in the media relative to a City Staff recommendation, although we have not received any official report," said Glenn van Gulik, the Area Director, Public Relations and Development - Eastern Region.

The final report will be discussed at the city's planning committee meeting on November 14th.