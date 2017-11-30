

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The City of Ottawa is seeing an increase in compensaiton claims to cover pothole damage.

A report for the Transportation Committee says the city has received 891 pothole related claims so far in 2017. There were 480 claims in 2016 and 225 claims in 2015.

The City has already paid out 56 claims in 2017, costing taxpayers $37,000. Staff are still looking into 395 open pothole claims this year.

Taxpayers were on the hook for $9,139 in 2016 to settle 18 pothole related claims.

The city has filled over 253,000 potholes so far this year.

In May, Council approved adding $2.9 million to the road resurfacing budget for 2017 to deal with the potholes.