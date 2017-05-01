

CTV Ottawa





The City of Ottawa’s By-law and Regulatory Services Branch is conducting a review of noise by-laws.

The review is looking at a number of specific concerns, including construction noise, concerts and special events, snow removal, waste removal, motorcycles, car alarms, wind chimes, and low frequency bass and vibrations.

City staff has wrapped up a series of public consultations but there is still an opportunity to fill out a short on-line survey. It will be active on the City of Ottawa’s website until Tuesday, May 2nd.

The final report will be submitted to the Community and Protective Services Committee May 18th for debate.