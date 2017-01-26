

CTV Ottawa





The city of Brockville is in the midst of a debate on whether to replace the municipal police force with the OPP.

The switch to the OPP in Brockville would cost the city $7.3 million.

That’s about $100,000 more than the municipal force.

The details of the OPP proposal were released at a public meeting last night.

One councillor will introduce a motion on next month to reject the OPP proposal.