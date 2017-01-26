City of Brockville considers switching municipal police service to the OPP
Brockville Police (CTV Ottawa)
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 12:31PM EST
The city of Brockville is in the midst of a debate on whether to replace the municipal police force with the OPP.
The switch to the OPP in Brockville would cost the city $7.3 million.
That’s about $100,000 more than the municipal force.
The details of the OPP proposal were released at a public meeting last night.
One councillor will introduce a motion on next month to reject the OPP proposal.
