

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The City of Ottawa is cracking down on illegal parking at the outdoor skating rink at Lansdowne Park.

A report for the Planning Committee recommends installing parking meters on the south side of Princess Patricia Way, adjacent to the outdoor skating rink near Queen Elizabeth Drive.

“No parking” signs are currently up along the road, but staff say the spots are frequently used for parallel parking by rink users during the winter.

The report says installing parking meters will regulate the use of the road for parallel parking, and ensure that it is only used for short-term parking. Seven parking spaces would be set aside for metered parking spots.

Staff note that without parking meters, the road attracts users who treat it as free parking with no practical time limit.