

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City’s new Confederation Line LRT is set to launch in 2018, and the City wants to name the rail cars.

They’ve opened up the naming to children 16 and under to give unique names to each of the 40 cars (34 Confederation Line and 6 Trillium Line cars) that will be on the rails next year.

The contest runs from now until December 8, and submissions can be made on OC Transpo’s website.

But there are a few rules.

While “No calling it Trainy McTrainface” is not a written rule, the expected joke entry would not fit the criteria.

Yes, it was used in Sweden and is too many characters for the contest! — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) November 2, 2017

Instead, the City is asking for names that are 16 or fewer characters (spaces included); names that are related to trains, Ottawa, or Canada; names which are bilingual or easily translatable between English and French; names that are pleasant, friendly, and easy to remember; and names that fit into the categories of people, animals, natural world, culture or history.

You’re not limited by a number of entries, but you can only win once.

Winning names will be placed on all trains, and the winning kids will be invited to a media event with the Mayor to announce the names.