Christmas dinners being held across the city
Last year's Sons of Italy dinner attracted a record number of guests.
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 12:27PM EST
Many organizations across the city are making sure people around the city are looked after and given a warm meal.
Here is a list of dinners offered this weekend.
Saturday
Operation Big Turkey is offering dinners at the following locations:
- Carlington Rec Centre, 1520 Caldwell Avenue, from 3:30 – 5:30 pm
- Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill Street, from 2 – 4 pm
- Ron Kolbus-Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Avenue, from 3:30 – 6 pm
- Jack Purcell Rec Centre, 320 Jack Purcell Lane, from 3:30 – 6:30 pm
Albion-Heatherington Rec Centre, 1560 Heatherington Road, from 3 – 5 pm
Christmas Day
Carleton Tavern - between 11 am and 3 pm. 223 Armstrong Street.
The Heart and Crown - between 11 am and 4 pm. 67 Clarence Street
Knox Presbyterian Church, between 2pm and 4 pm120 Lisgar Street,
The Shepherds of Good Hope -11:30 am at their 233 Murray Street location.
The Ottawa Freedom Centre- at 5 pm. 265 Montreal Road.