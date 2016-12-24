Many organizations across the city are making sure people around the city are looked after and given a warm meal. 
 
Here is a list of dinners offered this weekend. 
 
Saturday
 
Operation Big Turkey is offering dinners at the following locations:
- Carlington Rec Centre, 1520 Caldwell Avenue, from 3:30 – 5:30 pm
- Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill Street, from 2 – 4 pm
- Ron Kolbus-Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Avenue, from 3:30 – 6 pm
- Jack Purcell Rec Centre, 320 Jack Purcell Lane, from 3:30 – 6:30 pm
Albion-Heatherington Rec Centre, 1560 Heatherington Road, from 3 – 5 pm
 
Christmas Day
 
Carleton Tavern - between 11 am and 3 pm. 223 Armstrong Street. 
The Heart and Crown - between 11 am and 4 pm. 67 Clarence Street
Knox Presbyterian Church, between 2pm and 4 pm120 Lisgar Street,
 The Shepherds of Good Hope -11:30 am at their 233 Murray Street location.
 The Ottawa Freedom Centre- at 5 pm. 265 Montreal Road.