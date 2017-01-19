Child porn allegedly found on man's phone at airport
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:33PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:06PM EST
An Ottawa man was arrested at the Ottawa airport on Wednesday after police say he attempted to travel to the United States with child pornography on his cell phone.
Police said a customs officer found the videos on a secondary search of the man's phone.
Abdul Rahim, 41, has been charged with possessing and attempting to export child pornography.
He was to appear in court on Thursday.
