Child finds needle in Orléans park
Millennium Park on Trim Road just south of Innes Road in Orléans.
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5:45PM EDT
An Orléans park has been given the all-clear after a child picked up a needle there on Monday.
Police said a four-year-old boy picked up a needle on Monday in Millennium Park, on Trim Road just south of Innes Road.
He then pricked another child.
Ottawa Public Health has searched the park, and no other needles were found.