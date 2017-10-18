

The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario will begin using a new patient health system on Saturday.

“Epic” is designed to improve patient care and safety. It means every patient will have one digital health record where vital information is stored and accessible to staff in the hospital.

All inpatient units, critical care units, the emergency department, the medical day unit and pharmacy will start using Epic this weekend.

Clinical care will become fully digital in about five months when surgery and the Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre start using the system.

“This will allow for better connected care within CHEO but also better connected care across the healthcare system for these kids and families,” says Alex Munter, the President and CEO of CHEO-OCTC.

Angie Hamson's son Charlie has been in and out of CHEO since he was born. She says having everything in one place is vital.

"You're not going to have to worry about misplaced faxes, you're not going to have to worry about 'does everyone have the most up to date information across the hospital?' it'll be far more cohesive and I think far safer for the kids," Hamson says.