

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery kicks-off today.

There are 5,100 prizes to be won and the 50/50 Cash Draw is back with a minimum payout of $250,000.

The Minto Dream Home is the showpiece of the Grand Prize Package worth over $1.7 million. It’s located on Chriscraft Way in Mahogany, Minto’s signature community in Manotick.

The CHEO Foundation says The Minto Dream Home, the Red Maple, is inspired by the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation and has been designed in a contemporary Canadiana theme, paying tribute to Canada’s rich heritage.

Tickets for the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery are one for $100 or three for $250. Tickets are available at dreamofalifetime.ca