Charges laid in death of Ottawa man dropped off at hospital in Alexandria
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 11:01AM EDT
CORNWALL, Ont. -- Charges have been laid in connection with the death of an Ottawa man who was dropped off at a hospital in a community northeast of Cornwall, Ont., with life-threatening injuries.
Provincial police began an investigation on Monday evening after the occupants of a White Honda Odyssey left the man at the hospital in Alexandria, Ont., and he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The man has been identified as 29-year-old Khanh Nguyen.
Two men were arrested on Monday night after police stopped their vehicle in South Glengarry Township.
Police say a 61-year-old Montreal man is charged with second-degree murder, and a 29-year-old Ottawa man is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Both men were expected to appear in a Cornwall court on Wednesday.
