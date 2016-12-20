

The Canadian Press





PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Provincial police say they have laid charges against a Peterborough, Ont., man in an alleged historic sexual assault case dating back to 1983.

OPP say a man, who was 15 years old at the time, contacted police last year concerning an alleged incident at a hunt camp in South Algonquin Township, west of Barry's Bay, Ont.

Police say 73-year-old Stanley McBride has been charged with administering a noxious substance and attempted sexual assault.

McBride is expected to appear in court in Killaloe, Ont., in January.

Police are asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact O-P-P.