Charges laid against Peterborough man in alleged historic sex assault
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 20, 2016 3:55PM EST
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Provincial police say they have laid charges against a Peterborough, Ont., man in an alleged historic sexual assault case dating back to 1983.
OPP say a man, who was 15 years old at the time, contacted police last year concerning an alleged incident at a hunt camp in South Algonquin Township, west of Barry's Bay, Ont.
Police say 73-year-old Stanley McBride has been charged with administering a noxious substance and attempted sexual assault.
McBride is expected to appear in court in Killaloe, Ont., in January.
Police are asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact O-P-P.
