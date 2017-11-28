

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges in connection with a deadly crash on Highway 401 late Monday.

The crash between two transport trucks and three other vehicles happened on the 401 eastbound between Prescott and the 416 around 10:30 p.m.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people suffered serious and life-threatening injuries. One of them was airlifted to hospital.

Their identities have not been released, as police are still notifying next-of-kin.

60-year-old Jamil Ahmad Qureshi, of Brossard, Quebec, is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death and four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He'll appear in court in Brockville on Friday.

OPP did not say which vehicle Qureshi was driving.

Highway 401 eastbound reopened Tuesday afternoon.