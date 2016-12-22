

CTV Ottawa





Even before the New Year, big changes are coming for OC Transpo riders.

The City of Ottawa says the changes are in preparation for the rollout of LRT in 2018.

Some of the changes coming into effect on December 25, 2016 include:

Express routes replaced with "Connexion" routes and renumbered in the 200s.

Express fares eliminated

Those who have an express pass must switch to a regular pass

Orl éans

Routes 30 and 130 will be combined into a new all-day Route 30 operating between Millennium and Blair.

Routes 20A and 120 will be combined into new all-day Route 33 operating between Avalon and Place d’Orléans.

Route 20B will be renumbered Connexion Route 233.

OC Transpo says the routes will operate at all times, with service extended to and from downtown during the morning and evening rush hours.

Route 5

The current Route 5 will be divided into two routes to reduce delays and prepare for connections with the O-Train Confederation Line.

The new Route 5 will operate between Billings Bridge and the Rideau Centre.

The new Route 19 will operate between St. Laurent and Bank.

Kanata

Routes 60 and 93 will be replaced and Route 64 will be modified.

New Connexion Route 264 will replace southern part of Route 64 during peak times between Kanata Lakes, Terry Fox and downtown.

New park and ride lot at Innovation Station in Kanata featuring more than 250 parking spaces and direct service to and from downtown approximately every 15 minutes during peak periods on new Routes 63 and 64.

Additional changes and specific details can be found on OC Transpo’s website.

Fares

Starting Jan. 1, 2017 the price for a cash fare would be $3.40 and $3.35 for those using their Presto card.

Holiday Schedule

With the holidays, OC Transpo will be operating on a reduced schedule.

On New Year’s Eve OC Transpo is free between 4:30 p.m. and 3 a.m.