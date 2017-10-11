

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill is boxed in and under construction for the fall.

The Ministry of Canadian Heritage says the shield and floral emblem of Nunavut will be added to the monument that encircles the Flame.

"While an extra panel will be added to the Centennial Flame, the integrity and heritage of the initial concept will stay the same; the twelve-sided structure will be deconstructed and rebuilt with 13 sides to accommodate the official symbols of Nunavut," the statement says.

The original 12-sided monument displays the bronze shields of each of the 10 provinces and two territories that existed in 1967. The year each province or territory joined Confederation is engraved in stone on the outside of the monument, along with their floral emblems.

Nunavut joined confederation April 1, 1999.

“By including the symbols of Nunavut, the Centennial Flame will now fully reflect Canada from coast to coast to coast. This beautiful territory may be the newest addition to Confederation, but its history and heritage run deep in our identity. This is a truly fitting way to mark Canada 150,” Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement.

The government plans an official unveiling of the reconstructed monument in December.