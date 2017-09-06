

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa man has been charged with careless driving after smashing into a light post in Carleton Place on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on McNeely Ave. near Stonewater Bay. It was all caught on the rear-view camera from the vehicle driving in front of the car that crashed into the post.

The car was travelling northbound when it can be seen drastically swerving from the lane, first to its left then to its right.

It ends up in driving into the ditch before going airborne then crashing into a light post.

The driver who captured the incident on camera posted video of the crash on YouTube. That’s where he describes what he saw.

“He kept hitting the shoulder and straddling the centre line,” he says, describing the driver behind him. “I was starting to wonder if maybe he was impaired. I had contemplated calling the police and it was at this point that the driver left the roadway, entered the ditch and launched himself through the intersection, ultimately hitting the traffic light.”

Ontario Provincial Police, paramedics and the Ocean Wave Fire department attended the crash site and closed down the road for a short time.

One person from the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The driver of the vehicle, 54-year-old Richard Poirier from Ottawa was charged with careless driving.