

CTV Ottawa





Ontario SCPA is investigating after a tabby cat was found inside a carrier at the bottom of a dumpster in Ottawa’s West end.

The cat was heard meowing by a passerby on March 14th, near an apartment building on Carling Ave. between Grenon and Moore. The animal was underweight, dehydrated, and experiencing stiffness in her legs, according to the SPCA.

A spokesperson with the organization, Melissa Kosowan, said the cat had to be euthanized due to the condition it was found in.

“There is no excuse for failing to care for your animals,” said Jennifer Bluhm, Deputy Chief Inspector, Ontario SPCA. “If you find yourself in a position where you can no longer care for your animals, contact your local Ontario SPCA animal centre or humane society to discuss your options.”

The SPCA is seeking information from the public.

The cat is believed to have been about 15-year-old, it was wearing a frayed red collar with bells, and found in a brown and cream-coloured carrier.

Anyone with information is asked to call 310-SPCA (7722).