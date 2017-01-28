Car goes through ice in Dunrobin
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 12:33AM EST
Ottawa Fire says a car went through the ice on the Ottawa River in the Dunrobin area Friday night.
Emergency crews were called around 11 p.m. to the area around 4100 Armitage Avenue.
Ottawa Fire says crews searched the partially submerged vehicle and found it was unoccupied.
Ottawa Police said footprints were found on shore and that they were in the process of tracking down the owner.
