

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a double-decker car carrier trailer was too tall as it drove along West Hunt Club Road Tuesday afternoon, hitting traffic lights along the way.

At around 4:30 p.m., Police say the driver had unloaded some vehicles on Antares Drive. Other vehicles remained on the top level, but it had not been lowered before driving away. As the truck proceeded westbound on West Hunt Club, the trailer’s height caused the minivan on top to hit several traffic lights, damaging them.

Several lights are out on Hunt Club between Antares & Greenbank. Treat as all ways stops. Traffic very heavy in the area. Duration unknown. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 24, 2017

The malfunctioning lights caused traffic delays in the area during the afternoon rush hour.

The truck then turned north onto Greenbank Road, where it hit a few more lights before reaching the railway bridge south of Baseline. A vehicle on the top level struck the bridge and fell. That’s when the driver stopped.

Minivan being hauled was too high and struck several light posts along WHuntClub. Veh finally fell after hitting bridge. No 1 injured. https://t.co/keROFMgimf — Constable Singh (@ConstableSingh) October 24, 2017

No one was hurt, and Police say it doesn’t appear the bridge suffered any structural damage.

Charges against the truck driver are pending.