Another blast of winter weather could wreak havoc on the Monday morning commute.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario. 20-25 cm of snow is expected to fall by Monday morning.

The snow will be heavy at times Sunday afternoon before ending overnight.

According to councillor Jeff Leiper, the city has issued an overnight parking ban.

Word's been passed down - overnight parking ban is in effect tonight. Doubt that's a surprise to anyone! — Jeff Leiper (@JLeiper) February 12, 2017

Ottawa Police are warning motorists to adjust their driving according to the conditions.