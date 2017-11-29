Canadian Transportation Agency to deliver ruling on July Air Transat delays Thursday
An Air Transat A310 Airbus is shown in Manzanillo, Mexico, in this undated photograph. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 4:11PM EST
We'll learn Thursday what the Canadian Transportation Agency has to say about flight delays at the Ottawa Airport this past summer.
Two Montreal-bound Air Transat flights from Europe were diverted to Ottawa because of bad weather on July 31st and sat for up to six hours on the tarmac.
Passengers were not allowed to leave the planes and complained of a lack of air conditioning and water. One called 9-1-1.
Both the Ottawa Airport and Air Transat have blamed each other for the delays and the passengers' discomfort. The airline said they were not able to deplane, while the Airport says resources were ready to assist, but no call for help from the airline ever came.
The CTA says its enquiry, which was held in Ottawa in late August, will determine if Air Transat properly applied its tariffs during these incidents, and whether those tariffs are reasonable.