Canadian soccer captain Julian de Guzman moves into coaching ranks with Ottawa Fury FC
In this April 16, 2011 file photo, Julian de Guzman is in action during MLS action against DC United in Toronto (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 2:33PM EST
OTTAWA -- Canadian soccer captain Julian de Guzman is retiring as a player to become an assistant coach with Ottawa Fury FC.
The 35-year-old midfielder exits as Canada's most capped men's player with 89 appearances, passing Paul Stalteri's previous record of 84 in November 2015.
He called soccer "the love of my life" at an emotional news conference announcing his playing farewell.
De Guzman made his senior debut for Canada in January 2002. His last appearance was last June.
He joined Ottawa -- the 10th club team of a distinguished career -- for the 2015 season.
He previously played for Toronto FC and FC Dallas in MLS, Deportivo La Coruna in Spain as well as teams in France, Germany and Greece.
The Canadian Soccer Association has already tabbed de Guzman as a coaching resource, using him as a guest coach to help identify young talent.