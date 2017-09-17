

Canadian utility crews assisting with relief efforts in Georgia are nearing the end of their stay after helping to return power to hundreds of thousands affected by hurricane Irma.

“In the U.S. history this is the largest power restoration effort,” said Daniel Seguin, spokesperson for Hydro Ottawa.

“Our crews have been working 14 to 17 hour days Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”

Hurricane Irma knocked out power to roughly 7 million people. By time it arrived to Georgia, Irma had turned into a tropical storm, but the powerful winds created widespread outage.

When local crews from Hydro One, Hydro Ottawa, and Hydro-Quebec were called, 1.5 million people were in the dark in Georgia. Utility members drove two days in their trucks to get there.

In a video posted online by Georgia Power, communications coordinator Meredith Stone said 95 per cent of customers would have power by Sunday, and thanked crews that drove in to assist.

“We’ve got amazing partners… They’re coming from as far as Washington State, and Quebec Canada. It’s been a huge effort and they are working for you, so it’s been tremendous,” Stone said.

Hydro-Quebec started their journey home Sunday morning. Officials said they were ready and willing to stay, but were no longer needed.

“For Hydro Quebec, we’re about 150 people – around 50 crews,” said Patrick Pageau , a crew leader. “For us, it’s a big challenge and an honour to go to the United States to help them for the outage.”

Pageau said his team was told they might be needed in New York in the coming days, ahead of Hurricane Jose.

Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa employees remain in Georgia, but have been told they will likely be heading home shortly.

Utility crews said they have an agreement with other North American companies to assist each other during emergencies. Officials with Hydro One said costs are covered by the utility receiving the help.