

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Canadians can now go for a skate in the shadow of the Peace Tower.

The Canada150 Rink officially opens today on Parliament Hill.

More than 40,000 Canadians will have the rare opportunity to skate on the rink on the lawn in front of Centre Block this winter.

The skating is free, but skaters must get a pass for a 40-minute skating session on the Canada150 Rink. Passes will be available online up to two days in advance.

There were still a few passes available for two Thursday afternoon sessions.

Rules for skating on the Canada150 Rink include:

Food or drinks are not to be taken on the ice surface

Hockey sticks and/or pucks are prohibited during public skating

Rough play, speed, figure skating and multi-player games (i.e. tag and races), foul language or inappropriate behaviour will not be tolerated

Wheelchairs and strollers are permitted during skating sessions

It is highly recommended that all skaters wear a CSA-approved helmet during all skating sessions.

The Ottawa Senators will play an alumni game on the Canada150 Rink on Friday, December 15. 32 teams will play hockey games on the rink during the Ottawa International Hockey Festival.

The Canada150 Rink is scheduled to stay open until the end of February.