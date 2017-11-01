

A Calabogie bar has had its liquor license temporarily pulled, just days after a deadly crash that killed two 18-year-old Renfrew hockey players.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has suspended the liquor license for Shooter's Bar and Grill "for reasons of public interest and safety."

It is also proposing to revoke the bar's license for several Liquor License Act violations, including allegations of serving alcohol to minors.

In a statement, the AGCO says it is "aware of this tragic incident on October 27, 2017."

Brandon Hanniman and Alex Paquette were killed when their car smashed into a rock cut on Calabogie Road early that morning. Two other 18-year-olds were injured.

Police believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

The AGCO statement says it "works closely with local and provincial authorities in response to incidents such as these and shares information.

"We have been in contact with the local OPP detachment and the AGCO is continuing to collect information for its own regulatory review," the statement adds.

An establishment that has been served with a notice of proposal to revoke its liquor license has the right to appeal. It remains unclear if Shooter's will be doing so.