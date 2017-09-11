

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police were called to the ByWard Market around 2:30am after several reports of gunshots fired on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue. Officers found shell casings in the area but did not find any victims or suspects. Ottawa Police are requesting the public's help for any information regarding the shooting investigation. If you have information, please call the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613.236.1222, ext. 5050.