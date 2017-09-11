ByWard Market shooting investigation
Police attend a shooting in Ottawa that left 25-year-old Ashton Dickson dead.
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 5:12AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 11, 2017 5:13AM EDT
Ottawa Police were called to the ByWard Market around 2:30am after several reports of gunshots fired on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue. Officers found shell casings in the area but did not find any victims or suspects. Ottawa Police are requesting the public's help for any information regarding the shooting investigation. If you have information, please call the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613.236.1222, ext. 5050.