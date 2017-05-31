

CTV Ottawa





Six people were arrested and police seized more than 6,000 marijuana plants in a raid in Tay Valley Township last week.

Lanark OPP said they executed a search warrant on a rural property on Friday, May 26 and a home and discovered "an extensive indoor cannabis marijuana grow operation."

Along with the plants, police also found more than 180 pounds of dried cannabis, smaller quantities of cannabis resin, indoor growing equipment, a sawed-off shotgun, two Tasers and nearly $2,000 in cash.

Six men are all facing various drug and gun charges: William Kenneth Pinto, 61, of Lanark Highlands Township, Richard Marovas, 51, of Toronto, John Kennedy 41, of Central Frontenac Township, Jacob Isenberg, 31, of Central Frontenac Township, Richard Little, 30, of Newmarket, and Frank Teal, 25, of South Frontenac Township.

Police are still looking for a seventh man, a 62-year-old from York, ON.