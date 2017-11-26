

CTV Ottawa





Those attending Sunday’s Grey Cup are being asked to leave the car at home.

Anyone with a Grey Cup ticket will be able to ride the OC Transpo and STO buses for free three hours before and three hours after the game. Customers will have to show their passes.

Game ticket holders can also ride free shuttles heading to TD Place starting at noon on Sunday. The shuttles are departing from Canada Post on Riverside Drive, Vincent Massey Park and City Hall, between noon and midnight. OC Transpo said it is doubling the number of buses on the route to Lansdowne Park and it is also bringing in more special constables to help direct traffic.

To help with congestion on Sunday, Bank Street will close to cars from Fifth Avenue to Sunnyside Avenue from 2 p.m. to midnight. A no parking ban will also be in effect from Chamberlain to Riverside Drive.

Taxis will be available on Fifth Avenue between Bank and Rupert Streets. If you are using Uber, the app will direct you to one of two locations where the roads are not closed.