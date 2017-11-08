

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa taxpayers will find out today how the city plans to spend their tax dollars next year.

The 2018 City of Ottawa budget will be tabled at Ottawa City Hall today.

Mayor Jim Watson told reporters on Tuesday that “people will be very pleased” with the budget. This is the final budget before the 2018 municipal election.

Watson was re-elected in 2014 on a promise to cap the property tax increase at 2 per cent. The 2017 budget included a two per cent property tax hike.

The budget will also include increases to transit fares and water and sewer rates for next year.

Ottawa Police will also present its 2018 budget today. The draft budget presented in September includes a two per cent increase in the police tax rate. There is money in the budget to hire 25 new offices next year.