Ottawa residents will likely be ringing in the New Year along with some flurries.

Environment Canada is predicting a series of mini-snowstorms over the next few days that have the possibility of dumping up to 20 centimeters on the capital region.

Snow started falling Thursday around 8:00 a.m., continuing through the day leaving drivers battling slick and snowy roads. The city says it deployed plows and salt trucks early Thursday morning to combat the bad weather.

"You could see upwards of 500 pieces of equipment on the road cleaning bus stops, activated signals, sidewalks, residential streets, arterial streets, dead ends, cul-de-sacs, all that stuff," says Luc Gagné, the Director of Roads Services for the City of Ottawa.

Gagné says that roughly 100 centimeters of snow has fallen during the months of November and December, way up from last year. On December 29th, 2016, the city was getting hit with its first major snowstorm of the season following an unseasonably warm and green Christmas.

For stores like Sporting Life who specialize in winter attire, the high volume of snowfall has been a big boost to business.

"Boots, number one, followed by a lot of ski sets, equipment, goggles and helmets, and clothing as well," said Monica Emery, the soft goods divisional manager at Sporting Life.

"We're a Winter clothing and equipment store. It makes a huge difference."

According to Environment Canada, Ottawa has received about 288 centimetres of snow in all of 2016, the highest amount since 374 centimetres in 2008.

The city’s overnight parking ban is now in effect, preventing cars from parking on city streets between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m Friday morning.