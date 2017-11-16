

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Canadian singer-songwriter and Kingston native, Bryan Adams, will be waking up the neighbours this December.

The NHL has announced Adams is coming to perform at the NHL 100 Classic.

The outdoor game at Lansdowne Park will be played December 16, as the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens replay the NHL's opening night, almost 100 years to the day.

In a brief video posted to Twitter, Adams says he's "pretty excited" to take part.

.@bryanadams joins us to celebrate 100 years of NHL hockey at the 2017 @scotiabank #NHL100 Classic on Dec. 16! pic.twitter.com/n9ZB1QnAuo — NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2017

The Sens and the Habs dropped the puck on the NHL's opening night December 19, 1917. Montreal won 7-4.